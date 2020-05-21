New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 16,106 Shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 228,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,106 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avalara were worth $17,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avalara by 724.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Avalara by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Avalara in the first quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

In other news, Director William Ingram sold 103,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $10,041,408.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,564.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 12,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $1,080,853.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,894.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,211 shares of company stock valued at $18,163,343 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.03.

NYSE AVLR opened at $103.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.13. Avalara Inc has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $110.32.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.24 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Avalara Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.