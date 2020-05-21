American International Group Inc. Sells 930 Shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Forescout Technologies worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Forescout Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Forescout Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Forescout Technologies by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Forescout Technologies by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Forescout Technologies by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forescout Technologies alerts:

FSCT opened at $19.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.09. Forescout Technologies Inc has a one year low of $18.10 and a one year high of $40.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.30). Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 45.71% and a negative return on equity of 151.04%. The business had revenue of $57.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

FSCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forescout Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other Forescout Technologies news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $130,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 197,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,450,865.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Harms sold 5,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $159,306.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,474,093.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,051 shares of company stock worth $1,091,623 over the last 90 days. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Forescout Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forescout Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.