Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,959,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 221,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $65,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 35,574 shares in the last quarter. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYCB stock opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.06.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $261.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 88.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NYCB shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $29,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

