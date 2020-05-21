Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,286 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $71,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 78.1% in the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 23.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,590,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RNR opened at $163.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.27 and a 1 year high of $202.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.23.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($3.11). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on RNR shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $223.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.25.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

