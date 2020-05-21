Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,897,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,735 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.13% of Regency Centers worth $72,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 9.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

NYSE REG opened at $41.37 on Thursday. Regency Centers Corp has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $70.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.28.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.51). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $283.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Regency Centers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.