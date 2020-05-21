Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 61.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,154 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 137,319 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $72,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 265.7% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $273.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.55. Paycom Software Inc has a 1 year low of $163.42 and a 1 year high of $342.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.24.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.93 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 37.04%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $314.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $187.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.06.

In other Paycom Software news, COO Jon Evans sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total transaction of $362,558.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,800 shares of company stock worth $1,363,182. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.