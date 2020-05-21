Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 980,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $68,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $72.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.86.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

