Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 13,265 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694,278 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,265 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.96% of United Rentals worth $71,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management lifted its stake in United Rentals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 3,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas lowered United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

NYSE:URI opened at $124.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.18. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $170.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 12.52%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.53 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,421.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

