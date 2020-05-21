Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,897,496 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 28,699 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.85% of Skechers USA worth $68,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,859,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 8,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Skechers USA during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 16.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skechers USA stock opened at $28.06 on Thursday. Skechers USA Inc has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skechers USA Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

SKX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Skechers USA from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Skechers USA in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Skechers USA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skechers USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.96.

In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $982,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 401,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,519,318.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $1,309,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,714,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,500 shares of company stock worth $2,684,475 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

