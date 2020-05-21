Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 28,189 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,886,640 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,189 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.75% of Owens Corning worth $73,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1,056.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 90,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OC stock opened at $44.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.48. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.90 per share, for a total transaction of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,076.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Owens Corning from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Nomura Securities raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised Owens Corning from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zelman & Associates cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.29.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

