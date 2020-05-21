Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 2,121,242 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,223,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,121,242 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.57% of Amcor worth $74,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 228.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Amcor by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. 30.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMCR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Amcor from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

AMCR stock opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.62.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.41%.

In other news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $532,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ian Wilson acquired 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $475,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

