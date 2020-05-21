Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,989,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540,225 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 3.21% of Kohl’s worth $72,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 405,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after buying an additional 47,726 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 902,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after buying an additional 156,136 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 29,742 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of KSS stock opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.73. Kohl’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $59.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 0.48%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Boneparth purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Also, Director Jonas Prising purchased 17,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $253,822.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Cleveland Research lowered Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.09.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.