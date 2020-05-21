Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 448,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 142,050 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.04% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $70,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 351.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $189.13 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $129.54 and a one year high of $226.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.08.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

