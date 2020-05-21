PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,952 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,545 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of PulteGroup worth $11,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PHM. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cfra increased their price target on PulteGroup from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $812,161.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $484,685.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,392.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $31.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.96. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $47.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 19.53%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

