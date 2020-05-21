Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,038,157 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 597,783 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.82% of Franklin Resources worth $67,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,914 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 35,051 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 20,583 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 90,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 30,305 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,407,000. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 8,726 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

BEN stock opened at $18.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.90. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $35.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average is $22.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BEN shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.43.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.