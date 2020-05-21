Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Position Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,807,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,916,219 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $74,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 471,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,065,000 after buying an additional 123,571 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,607,000. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 38,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBRA shares. Mizuho upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $22.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.19.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.10. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $24.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $149.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.28 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 26.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

