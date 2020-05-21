Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 390,407 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $71,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Amedisys by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth $341,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,615 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,713,000 after buying an additional 26,394 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,114 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $208.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.20.

In other news, insider Michael Paul North sold 9,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total transaction of $1,825,933.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 23,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.32, for a total value of $4,108,974.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,000 shares of company stock worth $635,950 and sold 56,716 shares worth $10,345,058. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

AMED stock opened at $189.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Amedisys Inc has a 12-month low of $107.17 and a 12-month high of $218.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.24 and its 200 day moving average is $173.91.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Amedisys had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Amedisys’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amedisys Inc will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

