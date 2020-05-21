Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 225,915 Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 589,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 225,915 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.19% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $74,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter worth $78,648,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,910,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,896,000 after buying an additional 353,231 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,215,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,892,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 396,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,599,000 after buying an additional 157,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 44,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total transaction of $7,385,310.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,054 shares in the company, valued at $52,186,101.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.74, for a total value of $129,277.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,264.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,740 shares of company stock valued at $11,719,024. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $175.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a fifty-two week low of $95.58 and a fifty-two week high of $179.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.51 and a 200-day moving average of $146.71.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $707.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.11 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRL. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.42.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.