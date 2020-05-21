Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 61,244 Shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 964,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 61,244 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.45% of Kemper worth $71,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kemper alerts:

KMPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 12,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $865,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,158.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $2,628,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMPR opened at $60.19 on Thursday. Kemper Corp has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.34 and a 200-day moving average of $72.81.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Kemper had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kemper Corp will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

See Also: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.