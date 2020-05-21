American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) Holdings Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,886 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in American States Water were worth $11,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 21,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

Shares of AWR opened at $75.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.00. American States Water Co has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $96.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). American States Water had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American States Water Co will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.28%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AWR. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on shares of American States Water from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American States Water from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of American States Water from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American States Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

In other American States Water news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $31,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,007 shares in the company, valued at $707,679.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.