Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 12,119 Shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,119 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.24% of Kemper worth $12,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Kemper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Kemper by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kemper by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kemper alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMPR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Kemper from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

In other Kemper news, Director David P. Storch sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $865,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,158.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMPR opened at $60.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Kemper Corp has a 1-year low of $53.81 and a 1-year high of $91.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.81.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.35. Kemper had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kemper Corp will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Kemper’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.