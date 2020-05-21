Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,361 Shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.38% of ALLETE worth $12,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 28.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 180,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after buying an additional 39,617 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ALLETE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ALLETE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $768,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ALLETE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded ALLETE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Sidoti downgraded ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on ALLETE from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of ALE opened at $54.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ALLETE Inc has a 12 month low of $48.22 and a 12 month high of $88.60. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.34.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.75 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ALLETE Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

