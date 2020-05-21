Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,768 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Spire were worth $12,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Spire in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Spire by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Spire by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Spire by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Spire in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

SR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Spire from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Sidoti started coverage on Spire in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Cfra decreased their price target on Spire from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Spire in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.10.

SR opened at $70.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.61. Spire Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $715.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.62 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.6225 per share. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.76%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc (NYSE:SR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.