Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Posted by on May 21st, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) to announce ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Profound Medicl’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Profound Medicl posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 450%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Profound Medicl will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.63). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Profound Medicl.

Profound Medicl (NYSE:PROF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PROF. Raymond James raised shares of Profound Medicl from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Mackie lowered shares of Profound Medicl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Profound Medicl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Profound Medicl in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROF. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Profound Medicl in the 4th quarter valued at $11,082,000. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Profound Medicl in the 4th quarter valued at $7,630,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Profound Medicl in the 1st quarter valued at $3,896,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Profound Medicl in the 4th quarter valued at $2,548,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Profound Medicl during the 1st quarter worth $2,125,000.

PROF opened at $12.55 on Monday. Profound Medicl has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.06.

Profound Medicl Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures in Canada, Germany, and Finland. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids and nerves, and palliative pain treatment for patients with metastatic bone disease.

