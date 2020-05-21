Analysts Anticipate Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) to report $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zendesk’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.13. Zendesk posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.63. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zendesk.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $237.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.94 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.70.

In other news, Director Caryn Marooney sold 8,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $652,938.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,594. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $326,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,848.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,860 shares of company stock worth $9,108,534 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 346.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 994.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $81.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.85 and a 200-day moving average of $75.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -53.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Zendesk has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $94.89.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zendesk (ZEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.