State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 550 Shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 360.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSB stock opened at $118.99 on Thursday. PS Business Parks Inc has a twelve month low of $102.48 and a twelve month high of $192.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.98.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $106.22 million during the quarter. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 44.22%. Analysts forecast that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.95%.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on PS Business Parks from $182.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PS Business Parks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

