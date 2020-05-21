American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Position Cut by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 56.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,520 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in American Axle & Manufact. were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 64,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufact. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded American Axle & Manufact. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on American Axle & Manufact. from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Axle & Manufact. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

In other American Axle & Manufact. news, Director James A. Mccaslin bought 10,000 shares of American Axle & Manufact. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,322. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John F. Smith bought 6,500 shares of American Axle & Manufact. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $39,065.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,886.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $256,865 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $6.79 on Thursday. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $13.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $727.14 million, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.28. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Axle & Manufact.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

