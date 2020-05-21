Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Shares Gap Up to $8.01

Shares of Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.68, but opened at $8.01. Eventbrite shares last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 42,492 shares trading hands.

EB has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks raised Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Eventbrite from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average of $15.89.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $49.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.78 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 51.80% and a negative net margin of 69.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eventbrite Inc will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RBF Capital LLC boosted its position in Eventbrite by 113.2% during the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 27,130 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Eventbrite by 83.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 44,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 20,096 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Eventbrite by 139.2% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 212,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 123,635 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Eventbrite by 1,747.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 571,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 540,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Eventbrite by 1,826.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eventbrite Company Profile (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.