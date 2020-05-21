Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,152 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.45% of Landstar System worth $16,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSTR. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Landstar System by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 19.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 43.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 53.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $109.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $119.93.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LSTR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.49.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Read More: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.