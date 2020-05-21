New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 19,713 Shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,713 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $16,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 27.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 126.9% during the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 26,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $249,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $8,315,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Southern Copper from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Southern Copper from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bradesco Corretora lowered Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Perez Alfredo Casar sold 11,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $367,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCCO opened at $35.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Southern Copper Corp has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $44.82.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

