Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New $214,000 Investment in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROLL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,510,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,532,000 after acquiring an additional 28,980 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 513,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,902,000 after purchasing an additional 134,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 503,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 348,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,184,000 after buying an additional 23,767 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,405,000 after buying an additional 16,061 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROLL shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on RBC Bearings from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

ROLL stock opened at $114.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.39. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.25. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $185.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33. The business had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.72 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 17.09%. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.