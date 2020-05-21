Alps Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,995 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,917,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,232,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,591,000 after buying an additional 499,649 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Mercury Systems by 31.8% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,666,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,901,000 after buying an additional 402,332 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,300,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,012,000 after acquiring an additional 354,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,115,000 after acquiring an additional 292,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $84.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03. Mercury Systems Inc has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $96.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.32.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.17 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $487,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,736,270.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRCY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.63.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.