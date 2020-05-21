Vivid Financial Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.3% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Amazon.com by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Edward Jones upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,725.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,497.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,221.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.35, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,257.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,968.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,485.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

