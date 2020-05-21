Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 628 Shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SON. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SON. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.86.

NYSE SON opened at $47.13 on Thursday. Sonoco Products Co has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

