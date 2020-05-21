FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in FMC were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in FMC by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $93.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26. FMC Corp has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $108.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. FMC’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $399,328.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,124.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.94.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.