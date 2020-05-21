State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 25,883 Shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,883 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Extended Stay America worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STAY. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,498,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,840,000 after purchasing an additional 92,888 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,150,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,753,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Extended Stay America by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 42,325 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STAY stock opened at $10.98 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08. Extended Stay America has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $17.97.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $266.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.16 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $216,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 140,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,112.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STAY. TheStreet lowered shares of Extended Stay America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

