Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Stake Raised by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 377.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,988 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,547 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

In related news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 564,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,176,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Dahdah sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $54,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 299,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,482,243.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,427. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN opened at $20.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.67. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $369.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.56 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NUAN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on Nuance Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.