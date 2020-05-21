SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 775.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $62.25 on Thursday. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $65.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 40.42.
In related news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $547,700.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 321,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,592,014.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $742,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,500 shares of company stock worth $3,290,900 over the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLMR shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Palomar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Palomar from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.
