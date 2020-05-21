SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 775.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Palomar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $62.25 on Thursday. Palomar Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $65.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 40.42.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11. Palomar had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $547,700.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 321,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,592,014.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $742,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,500 shares of company stock worth $3,290,900 over the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLMR shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Palomar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Palomar from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Palomar from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Palomar Company Profile

There is no company description available for Palomar Holdings Inc

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.