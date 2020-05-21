Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,404 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,693 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 11.4% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $50,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,311,057,000 after acquiring an additional 789,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Apple by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,045,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apple from $298.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.00.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $319.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,357.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.