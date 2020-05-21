Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,712 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.0% of Day & Ennis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL opened at $319.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1,357.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $282.75 and a 200 day moving average of $284.50. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.00.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

