Vigilare Wealth Management Buys 1,647 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.1% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 76,321 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,056,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 14,741 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Apple by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 43,622 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,810,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $319.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1,357.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $282.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

