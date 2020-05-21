Cambridge Trust Co. Buys 26,975 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,975 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.5% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $64,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,311,057,000 after buying an additional 789,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after buying an additional 71,513 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,045,034,000 after buying an additional 1,100,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.00.

AAPL opened at $319.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,357.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.