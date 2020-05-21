Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,022 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.5% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in Microsoft by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 15,976 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 285,460 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,020,000 after acquiring an additional 24,190 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 235,853 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $37,196,000 after acquiring an additional 44,652 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 44,710 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $185.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,392.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.71.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.66.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.