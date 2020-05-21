Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,422 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $185.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.71. The company has a market cap of $1,392.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.66.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.