Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.02% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company. Central Pacific Bank, its subsidiary, is Hawaii’s third largest commercial bank. “

CPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Central Pacific Financial has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $30.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.06. The stock has a market cap of $415.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $56.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 16,126 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 71,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 563.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 74,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

