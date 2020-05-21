Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) to “Buy”

Posted by on May 21st, 2020

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.87% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Precision BioSciences, Inc. operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products primarily in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. Precision BioSciences Inc. is based in Durham, North Carolina. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DTIL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Precision BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.53. Precision BioSciences has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $23.67. The firm has a market cap of $388.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.74.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.01. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 60.32% and a negative net margin of 369.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Precision BioSciences will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DTIL. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.75% of the company’s stock.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

Analyst Recommendations for Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

