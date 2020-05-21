Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,199 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Ceridian HCM worth $12,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDAY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.19.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $115,938,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 11,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $664,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,818,961 shares of company stock valued at $117,075,660. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CDAY opened at $64.40 on Thursday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $79.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.00 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.88 and a 200-day moving average of $61.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $222.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

