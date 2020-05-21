Chicago Equity Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 79.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101,465 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,933,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,683,000. Presima Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 776.9% in the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 1,240,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,600 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 925.5% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,152,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,860 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,477,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,802,000 after acquiring an additional 521,845 shares during the period. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPAI stock opened at $4.85 on Thursday. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $118.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.52 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPAI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Retail Properties of America from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Compass Point cut Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Retail Properties of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

