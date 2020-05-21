Chicago Equity Partners LLC Decreases Position in Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its stake in Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,305 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Ellington Financial worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 57.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.01. The company has a market capitalization of $449.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 48.04 and a quick ratio of 48.04. Ellington Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $19.12.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 million. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.75%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $19.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ellington Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

