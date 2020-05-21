Chicago Equity Partners LLC Invests $250,000 in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $474,940,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 85.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 858,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,025,000 after purchasing an additional 396,675 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Equinix by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,310,000 after acquiring an additional 370,877 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Equinix by 9,842.2% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 343,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 339,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,032,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQIX opened at $655.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $668.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $603.18. Equinix Inc has a 12-month low of $471.80 and a 12-month high of $715.75.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by ($4.02). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 21.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.11, for a total transaction of $545,896.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,428.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Luby purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $652.22 per share, with a total value of $3,261,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,801,757.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,139 shares of company stock worth $8,350,415. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $630.00 to $704.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $710.00 to $754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $684.89.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

