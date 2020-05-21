Chicago Equity Partners LLC Invests $250,000 in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Posted by on May 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $474,940,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 85.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 858,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,025,000 after purchasing an additional 396,675 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Equinix by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,310,000 after acquiring an additional 370,877 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Equinix by 9,842.2% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 343,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 339,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,032,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQIX opened at $655.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $668.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $603.18. Equinix Inc has a 12-month low of $471.80 and a 12-month high of $715.75.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by ($4.02). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 21.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.11, for a total transaction of $545,896.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,428.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Luby purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $652.22 per share, with a total value of $3,261,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,801,757.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,139 shares of company stock worth $8,350,415. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $630.00 to $704.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $710.00 to $754.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $684.89.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Central Pacific Financial Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Central Pacific Financial Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Precision BioSciences to “Buy”
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Precision BioSciences to “Buy”
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers
Chicago Equity Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Retail Properties of America Inc
Chicago Equity Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Retail Properties of America Inc
Chicago Equity Partners LLC Decreases Position in Ellington Financial Inc
Chicago Equity Partners LLC Decreases Position in Ellington Financial Inc
Chicago Equity Partners LLC Invests $250,000 in Equinix Inc
Chicago Equity Partners LLC Invests $250,000 in Equinix Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report